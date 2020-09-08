Harris and family responsible for daughter's death: Ramsi's father

Kottiyam: "She faced a lot of problems. Many of them came to my knowledge only after her death. My heart breaks. It was a love affair that lasted 10 years. We agreed to the marriage because she said she could not live without Harris. I just wished for my daughter’s well-being. I realised my girl had gone through so much misery only after I heard the conversation she had had with Harris’ mother. I want justice for my daughter. I will go to any length to ensure that she gets it,” said Ramsi’s father Raheem with tears in his eyes.

“I had been to their house many times to talk about my daughter's marriage. They would try to wriggle out with some excuse or the other. I told them I have to get my younger daughter married, but that would be possible only after my elder daughter (Ramsi) gets married. When I asked them what I should do, they said we could have the bangle ceremony,” Raheem told Manorama Online. He said he gave gifts worth lakhs of rupees and also the amount needed for Harris to start a workshop at Pallimukku.

“Recently, Harris began an affair with a girl from a financially well-off family. Ramsi had gone to Harris' home after learning that Harris had decided to marry the other girl. Harris' mother beat my daughter and threw her out that day. They agreed to the new relationship because they were lured by money. Those who abused my child physically and mentally and pushed her to suicide will have to answer for their misdeeds.

“My daughter was heartbroken and committed suicide when she found out that she was being cheated. They killed my daughter. The whole family is responsible for my daughter’s death. I cannot sleep peacefully without getting them the punishment they deserve. Harris's sister-in-law, a serial actress, and his whole family should be charged for Ramsi’s death.

“The actress often took Ramsi with her while she went for a shoot. She would say she wanted to see Ramsi and that she needed her for company. After a few days, she would send her home with Harris. The serial actress was the one who took Ramsi for her abortion. The police should question her,” said Rahim.

“They forged Mahal Committee’s documents to carry out the abortion. There are interventions from high levels to extricate the serial actress from the case. On the day of her death, too, my daughter had called Harris and his mother. They told my daughter to marry someone else and to go and die if she could not. I will continue this fight until justice is served,” Rahim said.

Ramsi (24), a native of Pallimukku, was found hanging in her bedroom last Thursday. She committed suicide after Harris allegedly backed out from the marriage that was fixed with her. Before her death, Ramsi had spoken to Harris and his mother on the phone.

The recording of the conversation spread widely on social media. “What can I do when you have used me whenever you needed and say no to me now? If anything happens to me, don’t even come to see my body,” Ramsi tells Harris during the phone conversation.

Harris has been arrested for abetting Ramsi’s suicide. It has emerged that Ramsi was pregnant about a year-and-a-half ago and that Harris had forced her to go for abortion saying he will not start a family till he had a workshop of his own.