Police question youth over nursing student's death

Thrikkunnapuzha: The Kerala Police have recorded the statements of a youth, against whom allegations were raised over the suicide of nursing student Archana.

The relatives had alleged that Archana, 21, killed herself after the youth backed off from the marriage proposal. Archana, the daughter of Arattupuzha native Viswanathan and a final-year BSc nursing student, died after she consumed poison last week.

However, the youth told the police that he had backed off from the relationship a year ago.

The youth said that he had informed Archana and her family members that he wanted the wedding to be held within two years. However, Archana's relatives said that they would think of the wedding only after she completes her education and secures a job, which would take more than two years. Following this, he ended the relationship a year ago, the youth told the police.

He also rejected the allegations that he had sought dowry.

However, he conceded that he continued the phone conversations with the girl for the sake of their friendship though he had ended the love affair.

The youth, who worked in Oman, had returned home six months ago. Though he was to re-join his office the other day, he was removed from the job due to the incidents back home, according to the police.