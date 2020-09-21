Public schools create 155 teaching posts by falsifying student numbers

Thiruvananthapuram: Permission for teaching posts are being sought in public schools by tinkering with the number of students, an investigation by the super check cell of the education department has found.

Of the 178 schools inspected in the last academic year, the cell found 90 to have falsified the numbers of students. It has recommended that 155 teaching posts in 86 of these schools be cancelled. Seven of the 86 are government schools, while the remaining 79 are aided.

Out of the 54 schools inspected in the districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam, the cell found irregularities in 34. The cell has recommended that 69 posts in these schools be abolished. Twenty two of these 34 schools are in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

Similarly, irregularities were found in 52 schools of the 124 schools inspected in the districts from Thrissur to Kasaragod. The cell recommended that 86 posts in these schools be cancelled.

There are aided schools that have created up to five divisions by showing fake numbers of students. Some government schools similarly created up to three divisions.

The cell found that some schools had fake numbers of over 200 students. Most schools increased division by claiming to have extra one to five students.

The irregularities

•Make admissions using fake TC of students studying in unaided and CBSE schools. After getting the teaching post, issue a TC and create records to show that the students have been transferred to other schools.

•Frauds using the UIDs of students studying in unaided and CBSE schools

•Inclusion of names of students with disabilities who are unable to attend schools

•Including private study students in the school list

•Adding students’ names with headmasters’ affidavits that the UID will be presented later.