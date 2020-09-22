Panchayat staff deployed for SAY exam duty in Kerala

Kaduthuruthy: The panchayat staff have been deployed for SAY (Save A Year) exam duty.

The panchayat staff are already struggling to finish various tasks such as taking the count of COVID-19 patients and those in observation, and filing reports. They are also involved in COVID first line treatment centre's functioning, pension disbursal at panchayats, and disaster management operations.

The SAY exams will be conducted from Tuesday till September 26.

As many as 73,981 higher secondary students will write the exam at 562 centres across the state. In the vocational higher secondary category, 5,540 students have registered to write the exams at 43 centres.

Along with the SSLC SAY exam, Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) tests are also being conducted at these centres.

A total of 30,956 students from four semesters have registered for the D.EI.Ed exams.

The panchayat deputy director issued orders to all panchayat secretaries that panchayat employees be assigned to education officers and school authorities.