Three nabbed from Cherai for murder of 23-year-old in Vypin

Pranav (23), Ambadi (19)
Kochi: Three youths were arrested from Cherai in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Wednesday for the murder of 23-year-old Pranav at a stone quarry in Vypin.

The youths have been identified as Ambadi, Sarath and Jibin. A dispute over Sarath's girlfriend is believed to be the reason for the murder.

The incident happened at 4 am on Wednesday. Pranav's body was later found by local fishermen in a pocket read near Pallathamkulangara beach.

An investigation led by Munambam SI VK Sudheer nabbed the three. Search is on for another who is still on the run. DYSP G Venu, Special branch DYSP R Rafi, SHOs PS Dharmajith and NK Murali were also part of the probe team.

The deceased Pranav is a history-sheeter, accused in three criminal cases, Police said.

The body was shifted to Kalamassery Medical College.

