Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar tests COVID positive

Kerala Minister of Agriculture VS Sunil Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. He and his staff has been instructed to undergo self-isolation.

Kumar is the third minister to test positive for the virus in the State cabinet.

Earlier, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Industries and Sports Minister EP Jayarajan too had tested positive for the virus.

A total of 1,42,756 COVID cases have been reported in the state so far. Of them, 40,382 are positive cases while 1,01,731 have been cured of the virus.