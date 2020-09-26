{{head.currentUpdate}}

CPM tells govt not to cut employee salaries

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state secretariat has directed the government to postpone the salary cut proposal in view of the strong protests of government employees.

No amount will be deducted from the salary for this month that will be distributed next month. The party has asked the finance minister to hold discussions with employees again and take them into confidence before making the next move.

Opposition parties had decided to strike work and approach the court if the government goes ahead with the decision to cut salary. The NGO union and the Joint Council have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the government move. The leadership of these two Left leaning service organisations also met the CPM leadership and expressed the concern of the employees.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has told the party that the government is in a serious crisis as it is left with no other option but to borrow more.

