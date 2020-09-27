Kerala Congress (M) leader CF Thomas passes away

Thiruvalla: Senior Kerala Congress (M) leader CF Thomas, 81, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

CF Thomas represented the Changaneassery constituency of Kottayam district in Kerala. He passed away in a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

He was continuously elected as MLA to the Changanassery constituency since 1980 and was one of the founding members of the Kerala Congress.

Though a close associate of Kerala Congress leader KM Mani, he chose to side with PJ Joseph faction of Kerala Congress after the leader's death.

Thomas held the portfolios of Registration, Rural Development, Khadi and Village Industries in the previous UDF government. Before entering politics, he was a teacher at St. Berchmans Higher Secondary School Changancherry

He is survived by wife and three children.

