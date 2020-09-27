{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kerala Congress (M) leader CF Thomas passes away

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
CF Thomas
CF Thomas
SHARE

Thiruvalla: Senior Kerala Congress (M) leader CF Thomas, 81, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

CF Thomas represented the Changaneassery constituency of Kottayam district in Kerala. He passed away in a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

He was continuously elected as MLA to the Changanassery constituency since 1980 and was one of the founding members of the Kerala Congress.

Though a close associate of Kerala Congress leader KM Mani, he chose to side with PJ Joseph faction of Kerala Congress after the leader's death.

Thomas held the portfolios of Registration, Rural Development, Khadi and Village Industries in the previous UDF government. Before entering politics, he was a teacher at St. Berchmans Higher Secondary School Changancherry

He is survived by wife and three children.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES