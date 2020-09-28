ADGP report slams poor performance of Kerala's lie-detection unit

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch ADGP's annual report has flagged the poor performance of the lie-detection wing in the State Forensic Science Laboratory of the Kerala Police.

The assistant director and scientific officer at the lie-detection wing have to examine 170 cases in a year and file a report to the court, according to the government order. However, only an average of 30 cases are examined in a year.

The lie-detection wing functions out of the Thrissur regional forensic science lab.

The Additional Secretary (Home) had in last July issued orders to move the lie-detection wing to the state forensic science lab in Thiruvananthapuram. There is also a move to shift the polygraph facility to the Kochi regional forensic science lab. DGP Loknath Behera has called for a meeting at the police headquarters to discuss the issue.

The polygraph wing was moved from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram in 2016, as per the DGP’s orders. Two officers were also transferred to Thrissur. This was done without the government's approval, triggering a row. However, approval was given after two months.

But now with the operations slackening, the Crime Branch ADGP submitted the report to shift the lie-detection wing back to Kerala capital.

After headquarters ADGP Manoj Abraham also submitted a report to the government in favour of the move, the Additional Secretary (Home) issued the orders.