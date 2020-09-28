Pregnant woman loses twins after being turned away by hospitals

Manjeri: A nine-month pregnant woman lost her twin babies as she was allegedly turned away by various hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode.

The couple N C Mohammed Shareef and Shehla Thasni, natives of Kondotty in Malappuram, sought treatment for 14 hours before the woman was finally admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. She underwent the C-section, but the babies were stillborn. This was her first pregnancy.

The couple had first sought treatment at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital around 4am on Saturday. But she received medical care only by 6pm at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. In between, the couple had made enquiries with the Kottapuram government hospital, Omassery Private Hospital, and Mukkam Private Medical College in Kozhikode.

The private hospital insisted on a RT-PCR test result instead of the antigen test to confirm she was free of COVID-19 infection before providing medical care. She was thus taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Saturday evening.

According to relatives, the doctor had informed them that heartbeats of the babies were feeble. She was admitted to the labour room only on Saturday evening as they were expecting a natural childbirth. But the doctors decided to perform the C-section as Shehla had bleeding.

Shehla has been admitted to the intensive care unit.