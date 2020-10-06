Thrissur doctor's murder: Accused, who was on the run for two days, arrested

Kuttanellur (Thrissur): The police on Tuesday arrested Mahesh, the accused in the murder of a dentist in Thrissur on Sunday.

Dentist Sona, 30 was stabbed by her live-in partner Mahesh in front of relatives and friends. He was absconding after the attack.

Sona suffered serious injuries on her stomach and thighs. She underwent an emergency surgery. But she succumbed to her injuries on late on Sunday.

Sona and Mahesh had been living together for two years after she separated from her husband.

She opened a dental clinic in Kuttanellur at the insistence of Mahesh. He had helped find the place for the clinic and provided other assistance.

The relationship ran into trouble due to the dispute between the couple over financial matters.

On September25, Sona lodged a complaint with the police over the issue.

Mahesh allegedly attacked Sona enraged by the police case, the police said.