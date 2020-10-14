Jose K Mani announces decision to join LDF, to resign as Rajya Sabha MP

Kottayam: Bringing an end to months-long speculations about his party's future, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani on Tuesday announced that the faction led by him was joining the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Jose K Mani announced the crucial political move, which changes the decades-long alliance equations in the state, at a press conference here.

"We have decided to cooperate with the LDF," he said.

Jose K Mani also announced that he would resign the Rajya Sabha MP post which he won as a UDF candidate. "Though the Kerala Congress deserves the MP's post, I'm quitting it to uphold political morality," he said.

In a bid to give an ideological colour to the move to join the LDF, Jose K Mani said the Left front was successful in fighting communal forces which are on the rise in the state. He also said that the party would keep protecting the interests of the farmers in the state.

P J Joseph and Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani's faction was ousted from the Congress-led UDF following the dispute over the post of the Kottayam district panchayat president.

Jose K Mani lashed at veteran KC(M) leader P J Joseph, who heads the rival faction, and the UDF leadership for backstabbing him. He said the UDF leadership supported Joseph's attempts to hijack the party. The Kerala Congress (M), founded by the late K M Mani, had split into two after his death last year.

Jose K Mani repeatedly mentioned the statement K M Mani made in 2016 that a section of the UDF leadership treated the KC(M) as their 'number one enemy'. K M Mani made the statement while severed the ties with the UDF following the assembly polls that year. However, the party later came back to the UDF ahead of the Chengannur assembly bypoll.

Bar bribery

Asked about the massive protests staged by the LDF against Mani over the bar bribery allegations that led to his resignation as the veteran leader's resignation as finance minister, Jose K Mani pointed fingers at the UDF leadership for triggering the allegations.

Pinarayi welcomes move

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed Jose K Mani's move, saying they have agreed that the LDF's political position was correct. "The rest will be decided by the LDF," he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Jose should reveal who backstabbed them: Joseph

P J Joseph said Jose K Mani should reveal which UDF leaders had backstabbed them. He also demanded that the two MLAs and Thomas Chazhikadan MP should also quit their posts as they won on UDF tickets.

Questions on Pala remain

Jose K Mani said there has not been any talk over the Pala assembly seat which was represented by K M Mani for over 50 years. However, he reiterated that 'Pala was a feeling close to his party's heart'. Pala is now represented by NCP leader Mani C Kappan who belongs to the LDF. Meanwhile, Kappan also reiterated that 'Pala is my heart'. He said the NCP would stay with the LDF.

Mani C Kappan

NCP state president Peethambaran Master said there were no circumstances that call for the NCP to relinquish the Pala seat to another party. UDF convener M M Hassan, meanwhile, revealed that Kappan has informed the UDF leadership that he would not stay with the LDF if Pala seat is allocated to Jose K Mani. Kappan, however, rejected such reports.