Feeding the hungry, Nattukal police style

Thachanattukara (Palakkad): The Nattukal Janamaithri police has come out with a unique programme to feed the hungry as part of World Food Day.

The Nattukal police initiated the new programme to feed the hungry at "Royal Thalassery" hotel located on the national highway near Aryambavu junction.

Anyone coming with a hungry stomach to the hotel has the choice of eating any food item without paying a single penny.

However, those coming after consuming alcohol will not be entertained under the scheme.

The objective of the scheme is to feed people who are wandering with empty stomachs and have no way to access food during COVID-19 pandemic. When Nattukal SI shared the idea of feeding the hungry, hotel owner Paduvil Sameer and staff members arranged all facilities and even agreed to contribute a share of their profit for the humanitarian scheme. With the police personnel of Nattukal station contributing their share, with a board 'Oottam Vishapullvare' (let us feed the hungry) came up in front of the hotel.

The customers coming to the hotel also contributed a sum through coupons which led to the success of the scheme right from day one. The police personnel from the station will visit the hotel to take stock of the daily income and expenditure as part of the scheme. The Nattukal Janamaithri police have decided to extend the scheme depending on the success of their maiden venture.