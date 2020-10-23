{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Horticorp to sell onions for Rs 45 in Kerala as first load arrives from Maharashtra

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Horticorp to sell onions for Rs 45 in Kerala as first load arrives from Maharashtra
File photo: PTI
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: With onion prices skyrocketing, the first load of about 27 tonnes procured from NAFED reached Kerala on Friday from Nasik in Maharashtra, as the Left government intervened to bring down the price of the kitchen staple during the festive season.

While onions were being sold between Rs 90 and Rs 100 a kg last week, shallots were priced at Rs 120 a kg in many retail outlets in the state.

This prompted the state government to procure about 100 tonnes of onions from NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation) this month.
KERALA
Kerala becomes first State to set base prices for 16 varieties of vegetables & fruits

The onions reached Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode Friday morning from where it would be distributed to consumers through major outlets of Horticorp (Kerala Horticulture Products Development Corporation), Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said. 

The government was hopeful that through Hortcorp outlets the onions can be sold to customers between Rs 45 and Rs 50 a kg, he said.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES