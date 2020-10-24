Probe into Harris' death at Ernakulam MCH gains steam

Kalamassery: A police team has recorded the statement of top medical officers over the probe into the allegations that the death of a COVID patient, C K Harris, at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital was due to negligence.

A team led by Kalamassery inspector P R Santosh recorded the statements of medical superintendent Dr Peter Vazhayil and Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Ganesh Mohan.

The investigating team collected the following details; the information of zoom meeting which was held following the disclosures made by nursing superintendent, functioning of hospital’s Covid ICU, duty list, the number of staff who were assigned responsibilities in one shift and details of the ventilator used for Harris during his hospitalization.

The investigation officials had earlier recorded the statements of H Anwar who has filed the complaint in connection with the death of Harris and the statement of nursing officer Jalaja Devi who made the first disclosure regarding the patient's death.

The medical college hospital authorities have handed over the list of staff that was on duty during the hospitalisation of Harris. The police will record the statement of the staff members in the coming days.

The Kalamassery inspector said a preliminary report will be prepared after evaluating the statements given by all staff members and the same would be submitted to the Commissioner at the earliest.

The other day Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had dismissed allegations that patients undergoing treating for COVID at the Ernakulam Government Medical College might have died due to negligence.

"The problems were caused by a misleading (WhatsApp) post. Those at the hospital have said with proper evidence that what was said in the message was not factual," Vijayan said.

A controversy erupted over Harris' death as a voice message posted by Jalaja Devi stating that the ventilator tubes on Harris were not properly placed became public. His family subsequently demanded an investigation.