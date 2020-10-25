Thodupuzha child murder: Police suspect Anjana may have poisoned her husband

Thodupuzha: There is growing suspicion that Arun Anand, accused of killing a seven-year-old boy by hitting his head on the wall, may have planned the death of the boy's father, too.

The crime branch inspected the grave of Biju, the father of Aryan, who was brutally murdered two years ago.

Within months of Biju's death, his wife Anjana, along with their two children, went to live with her boyfriend Arun Anand.

Arun killed the seven-year-old Aryan by banging him against a wall two years ago. An investigation was launched on suspicion that the death of Aryan's father Biju was also a murder.

The crime branch, which has taken over the case, went to the grave of the family's house in Neyyattinkara and inspected it.

Heart attack was believed to have been the cause of Biju’s death. However, the statement of his youngest child that Anjana had given Biju milk to drink on the day he died has given rise to suspicion that he may have been killed.

It is suspected that she may have mixed poison in the milk as per Arun's instructions. Shortly after Biju's death, Anjana left with her children to stay with Arun.

Arun was a relative of Biju.

The crime branch is waiting to get the results of the chemical test to proceed with the case.