{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Thodupuzha child murder: Police suspect Anjana may have poisoned her husband

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Thodupuzha child murder: Police suspect Anjana may have poisoned her husband
Arun Anand, accused of killing a seven-year-old boy by hitting his head on the wall.
SHARE

Thodupuzha: There is growing suspicion that Arun Anand, accused of killing a seven-year-old boy by hitting his head on the wall, may have planned the death of the boy's father, too.

The crime branch inspected the grave of Biju, the father of Aryan, who was brutally murdered two years ago.

Within months of Biju's death, his wife Anjana, along with their two children, went to live with her boyfriend Arun Anand.
KERALA
Mass cheating: Kerala Technological University cancels B-Tech 3rd semester exam

Arun killed the seven-year-old Aryan by banging him against a wall two years ago. An investigation was launched on suspicion that the death of Aryan's father Biju was also a murder.

The crime branch, which has taken over the case, went to the grave of the family's house in Neyyattinkara and inspected it.

Heart attack was believed to have been the cause of Biju’s death. However, the statement of his youngest child that Anjana had given Biju milk to drink on the day he died has given rise to suspicion that he may have been killed.

It is suspected that she may have mixed poison in the milk as per Arun's instructions. Shortly after Biju's death, Anjana left with her children to stay with Arun.

Arun was a relative of Biju.

The crime branch is waiting to get the results of the chemical test to proceed with the case.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES