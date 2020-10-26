Can NDA woo PC Thomas, the man who secured its maiden poll win in Kerala, to stay?

PC Thomas and his party, the Kerala Congress has reportedly delayed their decision to join the United Democratic Front (UDF) after speculations that the BJP-led NDA may yet award them key positions within their ranks.

The decision was taken at a party meeting on Sunday after the UDF leadership expressed interest in admitting the outfit as a constituent.



With the Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani leaving the Front, the UDF is of the view that allying with P C Thomas will prove beneficial for it in central Kerala.



The UDF wants PC Thomas to accept its demand that he and his party join the front without any conditions. However, it is learned that it may still offer him a seat in the Assembly elections.



Thomas, who won NDA its maiden electoral victory in Kerala when he was elected to Lok Sabha from Muvattupuzha in 2004, started distancing himself from the NDA after he failed to get the board and corporation positions he was promised. He has been trying to join the UDF since then.



Thomas had reportedly demanded 16 posts including membership in various boards and the chairman's post of the Rubber Board. However, the BJP has not granted any post to his party.



Thomas, who was one of the most prominent leaders of the Kerala Congress (M), had represented the Muvattupuzha constituency in the Lok Sabha for six terms, from 1989 to 2009. He also served as the Union minister of state for law and justice from 2003 to 2004.