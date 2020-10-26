Now women home guards to be deployed in Kerala

Now, women will be appointed as home guards in Fire and Rescue Services in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the announcement via a social media post on Sunday.

A government order was issued allowing 30 per cent reservation of posts for women as guards in Fire and Rescue Services, Vijayan said.



In addition, the government has also implemented several projects related to women empowerment in the state, Vijayan said.



Earlier, the appointment of home guards was only reserved for male candidates who retired from Police, Fire Force, Excise, Forest and Central Defense Forces.



The development came following a recommendation by DGP (Fire and Rescue Services) R Sreelekha. In her letter, Sreelekha pointed out that many women who have retired from services were eager and willing to work as home guards on a daily wage basis.



As per the government's norm, people who have physical fitness even after retirement from the service could work as home guards. Earlier, the government had set the maximum strength of home guards to 3,000.



The home guard is a volunteer paramilitary force tasked as an auxiliary to the Indian Police. They can be called upon by the State for use in emergencies for the protection of persons, the security of property, and public safety.



Home guards are recruited from various cross-sections of the civil society such as professionals, college students, agricultural and industrial workers etc who give their spare time for the betterment of the community.