KV Thomas likely to be named KPCC Working President

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader KV Thomas is likely to be named as one of the Working Presidents of the KPCC - Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. An announcement by the party High Command could come anytime.

Thomas who was denied a seat to contest in the last Lok Sabha election was reportedly upset and the top leadership in Delhi had to step in to assuage him.

The sulking leader who had represented the Ernakulam Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly constituencies at different times had been a member of the Council of Ministers in Kerala.

The former professor had demanded a good post in the All-India Congress Committee if he was not given the post of KPCC Working President. He was also ready to settle for the role of the Convenor of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala. Thomas was denied one of the three posts of the Working President during the KPCC reorganisation last year.

Soon after MI Shanavas, who was holding one of the posts of KPPC Working President, passed away in November 2018, Thomas' name had come up as the replacement. However, this was reportedly opposed by the two prominent factions in the Kerala unit of the Congress and Thomas had to cool his heels without any significant post in the party.

Thomas even denied the offer of KPCC Vice-President's post to express his anger.

He was given the charge of overseeing Aroor bypoll late last year and he discharged the party duty without any blemish. Though the Congress candidate won from the left bastion, Thomas' wait for a satisfactory high-level appointment prolonged.



Kodikkunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran are the incumbent Working Presidents of the KPCC led by President Mullapally Ramachandran.