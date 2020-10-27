UDF likely readying red carpet for two parties

Kochi: As election season dawns on Kerala, political alignments by parties of all sizes are being worked out. Two minor parties are likely to join the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the coming days, days after the rival front got a likely boost with the induction of Kerala Congress (Mani).

Official talks have been initiated to bring in the P C Thomas-led Kerala Congress faction from the third front, NDA, into the UDF fold. The Indian Socialist Party led by veteran leader Thampan Thomas, 80, has also shown willingness to work with the UDF.

Thampan Thomas, an ex-Lok Sabha member, noted lawyer and trade unionist, was earlier with the Janata Party and its various avatars.

Thomas yet to finalise UDF deal



The leadership meet of the Kerala Congress held on Sunday has entrusted chairman P C Thomas with the alliance talks. Senior Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have also been informed that the party is ready to cooperate with the UDF.



If a consensus is reached in the following talks, the party would officially declare its move to quit the NDA.

The party leadership hinted that the alliance would be formally announced before the upcoming local body elections.

Socialist Party stance



The Socialist Party's electoral potential on the grounds is anybody's guess. No official talks with the UDF leadership have been held so far, but its stand on BJP and CPM gives hints about its likely slant in the coming days if the teeny party seeks entry to a major front.



Socialist Party leadership has made it clear that there should be an alternative for BJP at the national level. Also it believes that the CPM is not following the true Communist stance. When the party voiced these opinions, the UDF sought to know if it would support the Congress-led front.

The Indian Socialist Party aims to unify all the socialist parties and groups at the national level. The party has asked the UDF to bring together all lone socialist groups, individuals and parties such as the RJD and SP in Kerala. Janata Dal (S) and LJD too are welcome to join that umbrella group.