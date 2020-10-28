Kerala local body elections | Nod for 357 extra polling booths

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Election Commission has sanctioned additional 357 polling booths for the upcoming local body elections to be held in line with the COVID-19 protocol in Kerala.

With this, the total number of polling booths has increased from 34,423 to 34,780. The Election Commission accepted the recommendation made by the Collectors, who are also the district poll officers.

While 230 of the new booths are in corporations and municipalities, 127 are in gram panchayats. The number of booths in the urban areas has increased from 5,213 to 5,443. And in rural areas, it has increased from 29,210 to 29,337.

The polling booths with more than 1,500 voters were in the municipalities and over 1,200 voters in panchayats were divided. However, if the number of additional voters is less than 100, then the old booths were retained.

Malappuram tops voter count

The state has 2.71 crore voters, as per the voters' list published by the local bodies on October 1. Malappuram district has the most number of voters, 32.83 lakh. And Wayanad had the lowest number of voters, 6.12 lakh.

Enrol online

Enrolment of names on the voters' list can be made online. People can add names, make corrections and remove the names of the deceased on the website, www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in. The changes can be made till October 31.