Local body polls: Congress rebels to face lifelong expulsion

Thiruvananthapuram: Gone are the days when Congressmen who fought as rebels in local bodies were taken back in party after their victory.

With the forthcoming local bodies’ poll being considered as the semifinal ahead of the Assembly elections early next year, the Congress does not want to spoil its chances at the hustling because of rebel problems. A high level meeting of the Congress top brass has decided to summarily expel party men who dare to enter the electoral fray as rebels against the official candidates. The party believes that with each ward having a limited number of voters, rebels could cause immense damage to their victory prospects.

Even though rebels were expelled from the party in the past also, there was a system of re-inducting them after their victory and in some instances even given plum positions. The leadership believes that the post poll accommodation of rebels has boosted the confidence of many and prompted them to fight against party candidates. Hence, the Congress has decided that the support of activists, who put the party’s chances at stake during the coming crucial polls, would not be required at all henceforth. Stringent action will be taken even against those who prop up or support rebel candidates in their areas.

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran has informed all DCC presidents that the party leadership would decide the heads of panchayats, municipalities and corporations. The decision has been taken to check the defections that take place during the polls with the objective of securing the top posts.

The elected representatives should not eye the top posts of local bodies just because of the majority in the governing council. The party leadership will decide the names for these posts taking into account the existing local and social conditions in each area. If the presidents of party's district, block or constituency-level committees are contesting the polls, they will have to relinquish their posts for the time being and give the charge to others. Even those who are working in cooperative banks and various societies should first resign and then contest the polls.