How to avail 10% EWS quota for PSC jobs

Thiruvananthapuram: General category candidates seeking Kerala government jobs can hereafter avail of the 10% reservation allowed if they are from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Job aspirants interested in seeking this benefit may adhere to the guidelines below:

* Log in to your profile on the website of Kerala Public Services Commission (PSC).

* Click on the EWS button on the home screen.

* Select ‘Yes’ for the question that asks: ‘Do you belong to economically weaker section?’

* Tick the declaration below it, and

* Click the Save button to complete the application.

Candidates who are eligible for EWS reservation in posts for which the last date for submission of application has been extended till November 14 should file the claim as mentioned above within the stipulated date.

A recent meeting of the Kerala Public Services Commission (PSC) had recently decided to implement the 10% quota. Accordingly, posts for which notifications were valid as on October 23 or thereafter could be considered for the reservation benefit.

If the application has been made in accordance with the notifications that were valid as on October 23 or were issued after that date, then those applications should be examined by the candidates themselves to confirm if the EWS reservation has been claimed.

Candidates should produce the documents that are required by the PSC and which are as per the government order.

The 103rd Constitution Amendment of 2019 provides 10% reservation for Economically Backward Sections in government jobs and educational institutions.

A recent Cabinet meet, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had decided on the criteria for reservation after considering the recommendations of a two-member commission headed by retired Judge K Sasidharan Nair and member Advocate K Rajagopalan Nair.

Cabinet nod mandatory for reappointments

The Kerala Finance department has issued an order saying the approval of the state Cabinet is mandatory for reappointment of employees. The Rules of Business have this provision, but many departments do not comply with it.

The latest order also states that any submission in this regard to the Cabinet should be made only after obtaining the permission of the Finance Department after getting the clearance from the Vigilance Department.