NCB grills Bineesh at a secret location: Reports

Bineesh Kodiyeri who is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) is being secretly questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials, according to reports.

The NCB effort is to find out whether the money used by Anoop Mohammad for drug trafficking was given by Bineesh. It is understood that after producing Bineesh in Bengaluru Special Court on Saturday, he was not brought back to ED zonal office at Shantinagar or Wilson Garden police station where he used to be kept during the night. However, he was brought to the ED office during the day time on Sunday. He was questioned for the eleventh consecutive day after arrest.

NCB Bengaluru unit head Amit Gawate had personally visited the ED office and collected details of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Bineesh. The CPM state secretary's son could get into further trouble and legal tangle if a case is registered against him under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

KT Jaleel

Minister Jaleel to be questioned today



The customs department will question higher education minister K T Jaleel in connection with the case related to illegal distribution of the copies of Quran which were received through diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate. The minister has been served notice to appear at the Customs Preventive Commissionerate. The NIA and Enforcement Department had earlier recorded Jaleel's statement.

