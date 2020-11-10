Manorama wins WAN-IFRA award for eco-friendly initiative

Berlin, Germany: Malayala Manorama has won a WAN-IFRA Award for its eco-friendly initiative.

The 10MW wind power project in Palakkad has won the award in the 'sustainable innovation' category. Around 26 million units of power is generated annually at the plant that was commissioned in 2018. This is used for printing and related works at all units of Manorama in Kerala.

Also, the Manorama units at Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur won the International Color Quality Club Award for print quality.

Print Gold Award for Vanitha

Manorama's Women's magazine, Vanitha, has won the WAN-IFRA's Print Gold Award. Even foreign magazines were in contention for the prestigious award.

Vanitha was accorded the honour for overall quality, best printing and layout, among other factors. Vanitha was also selected for the International Color Quality Club membership. Vanitha is the leading Indian women's magazine with the most readership and circulation.