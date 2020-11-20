'Two Leaves' for Jose faction of Kerala Congress, HC upholds EC decision

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Friday approved the Election Commission's decision to allocate the the Kerala Congress (M)'s official symbol of "two leaves" to the faction led by Jose K Mani for the three-phased local body polls due next month.

The high court rejected an appeal filed by P J Joseph, the veteran leader heading another faction of the party, challenging the Central Election Commission's order that recognised the Jose K Mani faction as the official Kerala Congress (M).

Recently the State Election Commission had ordered to freeze the 'Two Leaves' symbol for the local body polls and allocated different symbols to the rival factions in view of the case pending before the court.

The high court order comes as a huge boost for the Jose K Mani faction which recently became a part of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

The faction joined the Left front after severing its three-decades-old ties with the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

The Jose faction's issues with the UDF leadership aggravated in June this year after it was "ousted" from the Congress-led Front in connection with the tussle over the Kottayam district panchayat chief post.

Ever since, the faction led by Jose, a Rajya Sabha MP and son of late party supremo K M Mani, and the other one headed by MLA and former minister, P J Joseph, had both claimed ownership of the symbol.