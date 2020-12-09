Kerala records 4,875 new COVID-19 cases after 52,655 tests on Wednesday

Kerala recorded new 4,875 COVID-19 cases after testing 52,655 samples on Wednesday. With this, the test positivity rate rose to 9.26 in the state.

Of the new cases, 4,230 had contracted the virus through contact while 94 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 508 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 59,923.

The state also recorded 4,647 recoveries in 24 hours.

The state has reported 6,49,571 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 5,86,998 made recovery.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 717 (562 through contact)

Malappuram - 709 (643)

Kozhikode - 656 (614)

Thrissur - 511 (496)

Kottayam - 497 (496)

Palakkad - 343 (188)

Pathanamthitta - 254 (190)

Kannur - 251 (209)

Wayanad - 241 (226)

Kollam - 212 (209)

Alappuzha - 194 (188)

Thiruvananthapuram -181 (113)

Idukki -57 (47)

Kasaragod - 52 (49)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 401

Kollam - 281

Pathanamthitta - 182

Alappuzha -363

Kottayam - 311

Idukki - 56

Ernakulam - 532

Thrissur - 470

Palakkad - 437

Malappuram - 612

Kozhikode - 610

Wayanad - 111

Kannur -217

Kasaragod - 64

35 more COVID deaths

Thirty-five COVID deaths too were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll rose to 2,507.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

43 healthworkers contract virus

Forty-three healthworkers too contracted the virus on the day.

They include 9 from Kannur, 7 from palakkad, 6 from Ernakulam, 5 from Pathanamthitta, 4 from Wayanad, 3 each from Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, 2 each from Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod.

Testing and Quarantine

So far, 67,55,630 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 3,09,935 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,95,771 are under home or institutional quarantine while 14,164 are in hospitals. A total of 1,499 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

Three regions have been designated as hotspots while four were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 440 in the state now.