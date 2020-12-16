LDF makes huge strides in Pala municipality thanks to Jose K Mani

Kottayam: The LDF has made significant strides in K M Mani's bastion Kottayam municipality on Jose K Mani's strength.

Of the nine seats for which results have been declared, the LDF won in eight. The UDF could win only in one seat.

The LDF is also maintaining the lead in many of the remaining seats. In an interesting contest in Pala municipality, Kuriakose Padavan of the Kerala Congress (Joseph) lost to Kerala Congress (M) 's Anto Padinjarakara by 41 votes.

The results have come as a big relief for Jose K Mani who left and joined the LDF shortly before the local body elections. Observers believe the victory in Pala municipality will enhance Jose K Mani’s bargaining power within the LDF.

The main discussion point during the election campaign was whether the Jose K Mani faction would be able to retain its rule in the municipality. The discussions were triggered in the backdrop of many stalwarts who controlled the municipality for 15 years, crossing over to the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction.

The UDF expected votes of party workers and sympathizers who were not happy with Jose K Mani's decision to join the LDF. However, the results have proved that the UDF calculations were wrong.