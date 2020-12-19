The homeless man, famous for his floral tributes to the Kalam bust, killed by jealous friend

Kochi: The man who went viral on social media after a video of him offering flowers to the APJ Abdul Kalam bust at Marine Drive (the walkway is also named APJ Abdul Kalam Marg) is no more.

G Sivadasan was killed by his friend who became jealous after the video became popular. The accused, Kaithepalli Parambil Rajesh alias Sudheer (40) hailing from Paravoor has been arrested. The body of the 63-year-old man was found at the Marine Drive walkway, where he was camping over the last 3 years.

“Ever since he became popular through social media, he used to be approached by people offering monetary help, including giving him a home. Sudheer who was also a close friend was blind with envy and made it a point to shower Sivadasan with a volley of abuses along with physically attacking him most nights,” says the cops. On 15th night a drunk Sudheer once again picked a fight with him and allegedly stomped his chest repetitively, breaking his ribs, resulting in severe internal bleeding. He lost consciousness.

The cops claim that the accused also tried to destroy all the evidence after the murder, including putting the blame on someone else. When the autopsy revealed that he suffered internal injuries from physical assault, the police became suspicious. They found evidence linking Rajesh to the murder, leading to his questioning and subsequent confession. It was the sight of his favourite leader's (he was floored by Kalam's kindness during an occasion they met) bust being left unattended that prompted Sivadasan to clean and offer flowers to it daily. This noble act soon got noticed on social media and he became famous overnight. A carpenter by profession, Sivadasan had a family in Kollam.