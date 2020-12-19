CM's state-wide tour from Dec 22 to 30

Thiruvananthapuram: The schedule of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's state-wide tour later this month has been announced.



During the course of the trip the chief minister would hold discussions and interact with people from different walks of life regarding the future development course of the state, said A Vijayaraghavan, the convener of the Left Democratic Front, while announcing the itinerary.

The CPM state secretariat meeting held on Friday took a decision on the chief minister's trip.

The chief minister, who would be touring all 14 districts, plans to camp in government guest houses and interact with prominent people from social, cultural and public spheres. The feedback received from such interactions would be considered while preparing LDF’s election manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The tour was planned prior to the local body polls. The CPM has planned the district tour programmes with the objective of retaining power in the state.

Ahead of the previous Assembly elections, Pinarayi had toured the state. The interaction was held as part of the tour titled Nava Kerala Yathra.

The itinerary

December 22: Kollam (10.30 am) and Pathanamthitta (4 pm)

December 23: Kottayam (4 pm)

December 24: Thiruvananthapuram (4 pm)

December 26: Kannur (10.30 am) and Kasargod (4 pm)

December 27: Kozhikode (10.30 am) and Wayanad (4 pm)

December 28 : Malappuram (11.30 am) and Palakkad (4 pm)

December 29 : Thrissur (10.30 am)

December 30: Ernakulam (10.30 am) Alappuzha (4 pm)

The date for Idukki will be decided later.