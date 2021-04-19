Tamil Nadu intensifies Covid check at Walayar, e-pass mandatory to cross border

Palakkad: In a bid to restrict the entry of vehicles from Kerala in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu closed its border at Chavadi in Walayar on Kochi- Salem National Highway-544.

Tamil Nadu also made e-pass mandatory for those arriving from Kerala. All vehicles, including trucks, were being directed to the service road for inspection of e-pass and other checks before allowing them back on the highway and into that State.

Officials were also recording the body temperature of all entering Tamil Nadu. Those with fever or common cold were being sent back.

Authorities, however, relaxed the norms for those going to Tamil Nadu for medical treatment, college entrance, examinations and job interviews. Those travelling to attend funerals should furnish the details, besides submitting copies of their identification documents at the Tamil Nadu check-post.

Tamil Nadu imposed the restrictions as the COVID-19 cases in Kerala increased. Kerala reported 18,257 cases on Sunday, with a test positivity rate of 16.77 per cent.

Tamil Nadu also clamped a night curfew till April 30 between 10pm and 4am, and only vehicles on essential service duty would be allowed to ply. The state would be under total lockdown on Sundays.

Kerala, meanwhile, on Sunday made the RT-PCR test mandatory for those entering the State. People unwilling to undergo the RT-PCR test would be quarantined for 14 days.

Those entering Kerala should also register on the e-jagratha portal, covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in.

Certificate must in Kasaragod

Police have initiated an awareness campaign in Kasaragod ahead of making COVID-19 certificate or vaccination certificate mandatory for all those entering the district’s major towns from April 24.