Mansoor murder: Eight accused produced in court today

Pannur: Eight accused, who have been remanded in the murder case of Youth League worker Mansoor, were produced in court on Monday.

Crime Branch DySP P Vikraman had filed a petition at the Thalassery Judicial First-Class Magistrate court the other day, seeking the custody of all eight for questioning and gathering more evidence. The court had issued a production warrant. It will be considered on Monday. The plea is to get their custody for seven days from Monday.

Eleven accused have been named in the FIR. All of them are CPM workers.

Mansoor, 21, was killed in a clash in Kannur on April 6, the election day in Kerala.

The second accused in the case, Ratheesh, was found dead at Chekyad in Kozhikode. Ratheesh was the CPM Pullookkara branch committee member.

The Kozhikode rural district Crime Branch team is probing the mysterious death of Ratheesh. The team had found that third accused Sangeeth, fourth accused Sreerag and fifth accused Suhail, who have been remanded in the Mansoor case, were with Ratheesh.