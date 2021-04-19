Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mansoor murder: Eight accused produced in court today

Mansoor murder: Crime Branch begins probe, suspects political animosity behind attack
Mansoor
Our Correspondent
Published: April 19, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Topic | Kannur

Pannur: Eight accused, who have been remanded in the murder case of Youth League worker Mansoor, were produced in court on Monday.

Crime Branch DySP P Vikraman had filed a petition at the Thalassery Judicial First-Class Magistrate court the other day, seeking the custody of all eight for questioning and gathering more evidence. The court had issued a production warrant. It will be considered on Monday. The plea is to get their custody for seven days from Monday.

Eleven accused have been named in the FIR. All of them are CPM workers.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mansoor, 21, was killed in a clash in Kannur on April 6, the election day in Kerala.

The second accused in the case, Ratheesh, was found dead at Chekyad in Kozhikode. Ratheesh was the CPM Pullookkara branch committee member.

The Kozhikode rural district Crime Branch team is probing the mysterious death of Ratheesh. The team had found that third accused Sangeeth, fourth accused Sreerag and fifth accused Suhail, who have been remanded in the Mansoor case, were with Ratheesh.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.