Central allocation of COVID-19 vaccine just one-tenth of Kerala's demand

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is facing a shortage of anti-COVID-19 vaccine and the central allocation of the immunization drug is much below the State's demand.

The Centre, on Tuesday, allotted 5.50 lakh doses, though the State had asked for 50 lakh doses of the vaccine. The regional vaccination store here is expected to receive 2.50 lakh doses on Wednesday.

Though the State has been informed that 1.50 lakh doses each would be provided to the regional vaccination stores at Kochi and Kozhikode, there is no clarity on the date on which it would be sent.

The State has, till date, vaccinated 62,36,676 people. While 54,38,319 people were administered the first dose, 7,98,357 others received the second jab. As many as 2,02,313 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.

Minister for Health K K Shailaja, meanwhile, said Kerala now has a vaccine stock of about three lakh doses.

Authorities, on Wednesday, will decide on arranging a separate queue at vaccination centres for those arriving to receive the second dose. Considering the huge crowds at the centres, the government will encourage people to register themselves on the Cowin portal (www.cowin.gov.in) for receiving the first and second doses of the vaccine.

Vaccine policy change unfavourable to states?

The state governments are apprehensive about the Union government's latest policy change with regard to the purchase and allocation of COVID-19 vaccines.

As per the new policy price control is not applicable to vaccines procured by the central government and 50 percent of the vaccines manufactured would go to the central government pool.

In other words, the central government will continue to get vaccine at the current rate of Rs 150 per dose, but the powers to decide the price of the rest 50 per cent vaccines set aside for the state governments and private sector would be vested with the companies. The only condition is that they should publish the price.

It is feared that these change would help vaccine-makers to make cut-throat profit as the state governments will have to pay the price that is fixed by the companies.

But state government to receive flak

With the change in policy, the entire responsibility of Covid control and the financial burden has now come on the state governments. The state governments which had earlier criticised the centre for vaccine shortage can now be held responsible for the same. The centre can slam states even without being accountable for liabilities like the financial cost.

The centre is now liable to provide only the second dose of vaccine to the priority category which had received the first jab. Though it has been envisaged that 50 percent vaccines set aside for the centre would be given to the states, the opposition governments fear that their quota could be slashed due to obvious reasons.

There is also no clarity on the grand announcements made regarding free distribution of vaccine during the initial stage.

During Bihar polls late last year, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had promised in its manifesto that if they come to power free COVID-19 vaccine would be given to each person. The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu had also made a similar promise ahead of the recent state polls.

Earlier, Kerala, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh governments too had made similar announcements regarding free vaccine.