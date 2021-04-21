Check out the fines prescribed for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Anyone found not wearing mask in public places in Kerala would be made to pay a fine of Rs 500. If social distancing norms in place to contain COVID-19 are not complied with in public places then again Rs 500 would be charged as fine.

The Kerala Police has been directed to strictly impose fine on people violating COVID-19 restrictions as the state reels under the second wave of the pandemic.

A fine of Rs 500 would be charged if anyone enters or exits a Covid-affected area without a valid reason. If a person ventures out in a private vehicle during night curfew without any valid reason, the offender would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 2,000.

Those violating the safety norms and assembling in large numbers for parties, religious functions at public space, places of worship and get-together too would be charged Rs 500 fine.

A fine of Rs 5,000 would be charged against the organisers or hosts of public meetings, marriages, celebrations, religious events and funeral ceremony if people beyond the permissible limit gather in violation of safety norms.

If more people than the prescribed numbers take part in marriage ceremony and violate the social distancing norms, they would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5000.

If more people than the permissible number take part in funeral ceremony then they would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 2,000.

If schools, colleges, coaching centres, shopping malls and offices which have been directed to remain shut, open and function then these institutions would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 2000.

Those jumping quarantine would be fined Rs 2,000.

The violation of guidelines and restrictions meant for guest workers would attract a fine of Rs 500.