Body of missing 21-year-old Malappuram woman found in quarry, one held

Valanchery, Malappuram: The body of a young woman who went missing from home 40 days ago has been found buried in a plot near a quarry at Kanjippura, near here, in Malappuram district. The murderer has been arrested and has admitted to killing her for gold ornaments in an attempt to tide over his financial liability.

The police have confirmed that the body was that of Subeera Farhath, 21, who was reported missing from Chottur locality of Kanjippura.

The police have arrested Mohammed Anwar,38.

Based on the information given by the accused, the body was found at the plot that was 350 metre from Subeera's house.

Anwar confessed that he smothered her after a scuffle. After getting hold of her ornaments, he dragged the body 150 m and buried it.

The body was found during a search conducted using an excavator on Tuesday evening in presence of the police.

Subeera, who worked at a dental clinic at Vettichira, was reported missing on March 10. She had left home for the clinic that day. As she failed to turn up at the clinic, the doctor had enquired with her family.

Subeera, daughter of Kanjippura native Kabeer who works abroad, was a divorcee.

The crime spot

The crime happened on a village path Subeera had been taking regularly to reach the bus stop from her house located at Chottur. The bus stop could be reached through the Kanjipura Bypass also, but Subeera used to take the short cut, via Chullichiola, that has desolate stretches.

Anwar waited for her on this path to execute the crime. The accused claimed he acted alone.

Police had earlier itself secured the CCTV images from the neighbourhood that showed Subeera on the path likely minutes before the crime. However, she was not to be seen in another visual sourced from a house 100 m away.

The police concluded that she went missing between these two points. This area is deserted and helped Anwar in his mission. Later a probe based on mobile phone signals helped the police to narrow down to the area where the body was buried.

A team led by Tirur Deputy Superintendent of Police K A Suresh Babu conducted the probe and nabbed the culprit.

The inquest was carried out on Wednesday in the presence of forensic experts.