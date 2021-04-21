Thrissur Pooram: Sample fireworks to be held today sans glitter and spectators

Thrissur: A symbolic Thrissur Pooram has been necessitated by the continuing COVID-19 crisis. The sample fireworks, a popular event held as part of the famous festival, will take place on Wednesday evening in the absence of the raucous spectators who used to throng the Pooram venue from different parts of the state every year.

The usual flurry of crackers going up into the air, lighting up the Thrissur skyline with bright colours and deafening sound, would be sorely missed at today's 'sample vedikettu'.

There won't be any sunflower crackers emerging from fire pots to spread colours in the sky. No garland crackers or chain palm leaf crackers that are usually set off at the finale (koottapporichil) of the fireworks.

Also there will be no crowds in lakhs around the Swaraj Ground, cheering loudly through the amazing pyrotechnic display.

In view of the huge spike in COVID- 19 cases the Devaswom boards, government and district administration have jointly agreed to restrict the traditional events associated with the Pooram festivities. But to announce the beginning of the Pooram festival, the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswom boards would be setting off a trail of shell crackers in the absence of crowds.

The entire area would be out of bounds for the people. Only those conducting the fire works, office-bearers of the Devaswom boards and officials of the district administration would be present on the occasion. As per the decision taken by the government and the Devaswom boards, the Pooram festival will be held only as a symbolic ritual this time.

The elephant pageant and exhibition have been cancelled. The exhibition centre at the Thekkinkadu Maidan has been closed down as 18 persons were tested positive for COVID-19.