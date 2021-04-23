No bar on essential activities as Kerala set to start weekend shutdown

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has resorted to further tightening of curbs on multiple aspects of civic life this weekend as COVID-19 cases spiral day by day.

All public and private offices and commercial establishments, barring those providing essential services, will remain closed on April 23 and 24. Plus-Two examination, however, will be held as scheduled.

What is allowed and not

Businesses selling food items such as vegetables, fruits, milk, fish and meat, will be allowed to function till 7.30pm. Dining-in has been banned in restaurants, though they can offer food parcels till 9 pm. Home delivery is also allowed.

There won’t be any restrictions on goods and public transport, including long-distance buses, trains and flights. Private vehicles and taxis ferrying bus-train-air passengers will be allowed, but will have to show their travel documents on demand.

All weddings and house-warming ceremonies that are scheduled in advance will be allowed. Such events should be registered in advance on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal (covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in), besides restricting the number of guests to not more than 75.

Central and State government offices providing essential services will function as usual, and their employees will be allowed to travel. Industries and companies that require to work round-the-clock, and will also be allowed to function. Employees attached to these firms can travel, but should have identity cards.

Information and communications technology service providers and their staff are also exempted from the restrictions. Only essential staff will be allowed to attend IT firms.

Those travelling on emergency, patients and their helpers, and those stepping out to get vaccinated will have to show their ID cards. There are no restrictions on those on exams and COVID-19 duties.

The night curfew (between 9pm and 5am) will continue and strictly enforced. Arrangements will be made to ensure food for those observing the Ramadan fast. They can hold prayers even after 9pm by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

KSRTC reschedules operations

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) streamlined its operations to suit the government-imposed curbs, including night curfew.

Though the Corporation has been seeing a significant dip in passengers, it will operate more schedules during the busy hours between 7am and 7pm.

Maximum number of ordinary and short-distance fast passenger schedules will operate between 7am and 7pm. Schedules will ply on profitable routes even after 7pm. Double duty will be restricted to only 20 per cent of the staff.

KSRTC will operate 60 per cent of its long-distance schedules at night, besides allowing ordinary service according to the demand. Long-distance schedules will ply during daytime also.

Shops to close at 7.30pm

All shops should close at 7.30pm, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated on Thursday.

The COVID-19 spread has reached a critical stage, he said, adding that those riding cars should wear masks even if they are alone in the vehicle.