Vaiga's gold ornaments, Sanu Mohan's car recovered from Coimbatore

Kochi: In a bid to put up a watertight case over the Vaiga murder case, the Kerala Police is now on an evidence-gathering tour outside the state. Police probing the March 21 murder of the teen girl took her father Sanu Mohan, the accused, to two places in Salem in Tamil Nadu the other day soon after a similar mission in Kochi.

Mohan had reportedly stayed at those places during his almost month-long run from the law after the crime. Investigators also confiscated his car and Vaiga’s gold ornaments, which he had sold in Coimbatore to fund his life in hiding.

A hotel staff member in Salem identified Mohan when he was taken there. Police would take the accused to Bengaluru, Goa and Mumbai for collecting evidence. The team would return to Kerala in three or four days, before producing Mohan in the court on April 29 as scheduled.

Mohan would undergo the final round of interrogation upon their return. Some of his relatives and friends might also be questioned along with him, if required. Police had summoned some of them to the station.

Vaiga was found dead in the River Muttar on March 22, a day after she and Mohan had gone missing. The debt-laden man reportedly confessed to the police that he had smothered Vaiga at their flat in Sree Gokulam Harmonia at Kangarappady on March 21 night.

Assuming that the girl, aged 13 according to the police, had died, he took her to the river in his car and dumped the child into the water after removing her ornaments. The post-mortem report cited drowning as the cause of death.

After the crime, Mohan was on the run before police detained him at Karwar in Karnataka early on April 18. The man reportedly told the police that he had planned to commit suicide and hence decided to kill Vaiga since she was too dear to him.