Vaiga murder case: Suspected bloodstain found in Sanu Mohan's old car during forensic exam

Kochi: A forensic examination has revealed marks similar to bloodstains in the car sold by Sanu Mohan in Coimbatore. Sanu is the prime accused in the Vaiga murder case.

There were also indications that food and alcohol were consumed in the car. The car was brought to Thrikkakara from Coimbatore, and the detailed forensic examination was carried out on Friday. If the marks found on the car seat are bloodstains, the police suspect these could be of Vaiga.

Sanu Mohan had told the police that when he tried to smother his daughter to death, there was bleeding from her nose. Bloodstains, earlier found on the floor of the house, were confirmed to be that of Vaiga.

Sanu's teenage daughter Vaiga was found dead in the Muttar River in Kochi in March. Sanu, who was on the run, was nabbed from Karwar in Karnataka early on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the police team, that took Sanu Mohan for evidence collection to other states, reached Goa on Friday evening. The team led by Thrikkakara police inspector K Dhanapal arrived in Goa after completing evidence collection in Coimbatore, Salem, and Bengaluru.

In Goa, the team will carry out a probe at the hotel, the gambling centre where he lost money and the place where he allegedly tried to kill himself. After Goa, Sanu will be taken to Kollur and Karwar in Karnataka. The final evidence collection will be held at the Karwar beach from where he was nabbed. The probe team is expected to return to the state by Sunday.