Actor Adithyan found with wrist slit in suspected suicide bid

Thrissur: Malayalam TV serial actor Adithyan was found with his wrist slit in his car in Thrissur in a suspected suicide bid. He was rushed to the Thrissur District Hospital and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.



Adithyan was found inside his car parked at the byway at Naduvilal near the Swaraj Round in Thrissur.

The development comes days after his estranged wife and actress Ambili Devi had accused him of cheating on her. A series of charges and counter charges had followed subsequently between the two.



Ambili accused Adithyan of cheating her and of having an affair with a married woman whom he is said to have impregnated. Adithyan responded by alleging that Ambili was in a relationship with another person until the duo got married.



Ambili Devi tied the knot with Adithyan Jayan in 2019, which was her second marriage. She was earlier married to film-serial cameraman Loval from 2009 to 2018.

They had a son together named Amarnath who was born in 2013.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)