No proof BP medications cause adverse impact on COVID-19 patients: ICMR

New Delhi: Healthcare experts have trashed rumours that COVID-19 could be more dangerous for patients with adverse blood pressure as well as those taking medicines for diabetese and heart ailments than other cases.

There is no evidence to establish that medications for blood pressure (BP) causes severe COVID-19 conditions, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The apex body for biomedical research in India said no specific study has been conducted regarding the effect of NCE (new chemical entity) inhibitors and angiotensin in receptor blockers, prescribed to control BP, on COVID-19 patients.

(Angiotensin is a peptide hormone that causes vasoconstriction and an increase in blood pressure.)

However, those with comorbidities might have severe symptoms and complications. Those with uncontrollable diabetes might face more difficulties if they fall sick with COVID-19, as in the case of other diseases. The infection might be severe among such people, and they might need more time to be cured.

Of those testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, 80% have minor symptoms of lung infection, such as fever, sore throat and cough.

ICMR was referring to reports that said of adverse impact of BP medications on COVID patients. In its guidelines prepared for BP, diabetic and heart patients, the Council said they should continue the prescribed medication for their respective health conditions.

Dos and don'ts

• Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as Ibuprofen, used as pain-killers, should be avoided since they may aggravate the condition of COVID-19 patients. If necessary, Paracetamol may be used.

• If diabetes patients contract the coronavirus, they should eat well and exercise, besides taking medicines on time. They should maintain the blood-glucose level under control.

• Even if one tests COVID-19 positive, s/he may continue the medication for other diseases, unless advised otherwise by a physician.

• They must avoid alcohol consumption and smoking to eradicate chances of aggravating the health condition. They should also maintain the blood glucose level and frequently exercise.

• Moderate diet is recommended. Patients can have non-vegetarian food. Adding more vegetables and fruits in the diet is also recommended.