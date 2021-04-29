Malayalam
Former minister and Kerala Congress (B) leader R Balakrishna Pillai critical

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2021 11:45 AM IST Updated: April 29, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Topic | Kollam

Former Minister and Kerala Congress (B) chairman R Balakrishna Pillai, 86, was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday morning. 

Pillai has been undergoing treatment for severe breathlessness for a few days. His condition is said to be extremely critical.

Pillai is the chairman of the State Forward Development Corporation and is a director board member of the Nair Service Society (NSS).

Pillai’s health worsened while co-ordinating the election campaign of his son and former minister K B Ganesh Kumar in Pathanapuram assembly constituency. Ganesh Kumar was earlier diagnosed with Covid-19.

Pillai represented Kottarakkara assembly constituency for seven consecutive terms from 1977 to 2001.

He had handled transport, excise and electricity portfolios in the cabinets headed by C Achutha Menon, EK Nayanar, K Karunakaran and AK Antony. 

