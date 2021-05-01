E-ration cards to come across Kerala from Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The e-ration card scheme of the Kerala government will be extended to the entire state from Monday. The pilot project was started in the Thiruvananthapuram north city rationing office limits months ago.

As per the scheme, those applying for the new ration cards will be given the electronic card. The applicants themselves can take a printout of the e-ration card. They can apply online on their own or through Akshaya. Beneficiaries can avoid going to the taluk supply office for the ration card.

With the project being implemented fully, the new card, which is handy, will be available instead of the ration card in the book form. Also, instead of the conventional cards in various colours, the e-card will be in the same form. The category and the colour will be marked on one side of the card.

As the current book-form card is valid, beneficiaries do not have to get it changed to e-card immediately. In case of any changes or corrections, the beneficiary would receive the new e-card.

Once the taluk supply officer gives approval to the online application, the e-ration card in the PDF format will be immediately available in the Akshaya login or citizen login. The password for opening the PDF document will be sent to the mobile number which is linked to the ration card. The beneficiary can take a print out of the card.



The Akshaya centres can take a printout of the card and get it laminated. The rate is Rs 25.