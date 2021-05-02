Thiruvananthapuram: The counting of votes in 140 Assembly constituencies will begin on Sunday morning.
The result, which is expected to be delayed due to the increase in postal votes, will end the almost a month-long suspense over the outcome of the April 6 Legislative Assembly polls.
While the Left Democratic Front is confident of continuing in power, the United Democratic Front is expecting to wrest the State’s reins from the rival alliance.
The BJP-led NDA, meanwhile, hopeful of bettering its tally from one seat in the outgoing 14th Assembly, has predicted a hung House.
In the previous election, the counting was done on a single table in more than four hours. This time, however, it will take over seven hours to complete the counting. If recounting is necessary, the final result will not be known before dusk.
Previously, votes of a constituency were counted on a single table, whereas five to eight tables are arranged this time. Each table will count 500 votes in each round. In segments with more than 5,000 postal votes, two rounds of counting on five tables will be required.
If the results of the previous elections were known by noon, the final result this time is likely to come well past 3pm today, the counting day. Reason: The increase in postal votes.
As many as 957 candidates have sought the mandate of about 2.74 crore electorate in Kerala on April 6. The electorate comprises 1,32,83,724 men, 1,41,62,025 women and 290 transgenders, according to Election Commission (EC) figures.
A board in the counting hall will display the votes of candidates after each round. After the final round, the votes will be recounted if the victory margin is less than the total number of postal votes.
The result of each machine will be recorded in the 17-C form, before asking the counting agents to attest it. Once attested, it will be uploaded onto the EC’s Encore (a candidate and counting management system) software. The lead of candidates will be reflected almost simultaneously on the EC website.
Each round of counting 21 EVMs would require 20 to 30 minutes each. As many as 16 rounds of counting will be needed in all constituencies, which is likely to take five-and-a-half hours.
The counting of EVM votes will be completed in 16 rounds, and postal votes in two rounds, revealing the fate of 957 candidates, who were in the fray.
The counting of votes, in 633 halls across districts, will be under strict COVID-19 protocol. The trial for the counting votes will take place on Saturday.
Along with the Assembly poll result, the outcome of the Lok Sabha by-election in Malappuram is also expected by Sunday evening.
The counting of postal votes will begin at 8am, and votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be taken up for counting at 8:30am.
The complete results are expected only by evening due to the increase in postal votes. In constituencies where the victory margin is less than postal ballots, postal votes will have to be recounted. The results of polls held in such constituencies will be delayed further.
At most centres, three halls with seven tables have been set to count votes registered in EVMs, and postal votes in a separate hall with five to eight tables.
Fierce battle
The state witnessed a never-before fierce battle between the LDF, UDF and the BJP-led NDA, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and CPM general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, among others, hitting the campaign trail.
The state had recorded a voter turnout of 74.06% on April 6.
The last assembly election in 2016 saw 77.53 per cent voter turnout, while the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 saw a participation of 77.84 per cent electors.
The local body polls in 2020 saw a voter turnout of 76.2 per cent.
Kerala Assembly Elections 2016 Results:
In the 2016 assembly elections, LDF rode to power with 91 seats, while UDF garnered 47. The BJP got one seat and independent candidate P C George won one.
LDF - 91
UDF - 47
NDA - 1
OTHERS – 1
Number of voters:
Population - 35,699,443
Total no of voters - 2,67,31,509
Men - 1,29,52,025
Women - 1,37,79,263
Third Gender - 221
Current status:
In the outgoing Assembly, the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front had 91 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front had 47, and the BJP and P.C. George, whose party is not allied with any of the three fronts, had one each.
The LDF comprises 14 parties, including the Kerala Congress-Mani and the erstwhile Janata Dal-U (now the Loktantrik Janata Dal), which crossed over from the UDF last year.
In the UDF, there are just five parties at present while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance also has five.