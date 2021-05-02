Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

CPM's P V Srinijan wins Kunnathunadu seat by 2715 votes

Kunnathunad candidates
LDF's P V Sreenijin, Tenty20;s Sujith Surendran and UDF's V P Sajeendran.
Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 02, 2021 09:10 PM IST Updated: May 02, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

In Kunnathunadu P V Srinijan of CPM has won the Kerala Assembly seat by a margin of 2,715 votes. Kunnathunad, an otherwise low-profile constituency in Ernakulam district, became an electoral hotspot this time with the entry of the Twenty20 Party in the assembly election fray. Twenty20, an apolitical organisation backed by the corporate entity Anna Kitex Group, attracted national attention as it grabbed power in the Kizhakkambalam panchayat shocking both the LDF and UDF. Twenty20 improved its stature manifold in the 2020 local body polls as it captured power in three more panchayats along with retaining Kizhakkamabalam.

Twenty20 fielded young law academic Sujith P Surendran in Kunnathunad in the assembly polls.

The entry of the outfit which rules four of the eight panchayats in the constituency, was seen as a threat by both the major political fronts. Some political observers saw Twenty20 spoiling the chances of both the UDF and LDF in the constituency.

RELATED ARTICLES

This was Sajeendran's third electoral race from Kunnathunad. In 2016, Sajeendran won against CPM's Shiji Sivaji by a narrow margin of 2,679 votes. Before that, he had won by 8,732 votes in 2011 against CPM's MA Surendran.

For the LDF candidate Sreenijin, the son in law former Chief Justice of India, K G Balakrishnan, this was the maiden electoral battle. He joined the CPM after he quit the Congress.

 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.