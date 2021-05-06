Malayalam
Kerala govt to grant two-week parole to prisoners amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Kannur Central Jail
Kannur Central Jail. Photo: File/Manorama
Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to grant a two-week parole for eligible prisoners to decongest jails and maintain social distancing there. This is in view of the unprecedented increase in the COVID-19 caseload in the state.

A state-level executive committee, headed by the Chief Secretary constituted under the Disaster Management Act, took a decision in this regard based on the request of the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services and the government accorded permission for the same, official sources here said.

The Director General of Prisons made the request in the light of the second wave of Covid 19 in prisons across the state as a measure for "de-congestion to ensure social distancing", according to a recent Home Department order.

The Committee, which had met early last month, decided that those prisoners who are eligible for parole in the year and those who are willing to go on parole may be granted the leave, it said.

Prisoners come under restricted category, as per rule 397 (L) of Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Rules, 2014, would not be eligible for parole, the order further said.

The prisoners, who are granted leave, would be eligible for journey time, it added.

Over 6,000 prisoners are lodged in a total of 54 jails, including three central jails in Kerala.

(With PTI inputs.)

