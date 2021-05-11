Malayalam
Rs 50 to be charged for making corrections in ration card

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 11, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: The Civil Supplies Department is charging Rs 50 for each service in connection with making corrections in the ration card.

The fee has to be paid for services such as adding names, removing names, change in taluk, and address change. The charges were fixed as part of the process of converting ration cards from the book form into e-cards, according to the department.

Also, money is charged for each service. Therefore, removing a person's name from one card and adding it at another place will be considered as two services, and Rs 100 will have to be paid.

In case the application fails after paying the fee, the card holder will have to pay the fee again to re-apply. Apart from this fee, Rs 25 printing charge and service charge have to be given for each ration card at the service centres such as Akshaya.

 

