Writer, actor Madambu Kunjukuttan passes away

Thiruvanathapuram: Actor and screenplay writer Madambu Kunjukuttan passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 81.

He was under treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Thrissur.

Madambu Sankaran Namboothiri was born to Shankaran Namboothiri and Savithri Antharajanam in 1941 in Kiraloor of Thrissur district.

Some of his popular works include novels Brasht, Ashwatmavu, Avignamastu, Chakkarakuttiparu and Thonnyasam. Kunjukuttan has written several novels, short stories and screenplays in Malayalam.

Madambu Kunjukuttan. File Photo: Manorama

He won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay in the year 2000 for the Malayalam film Karunam, directed by Jayaraj. He also wrote the screenplay for movies Santham, Karunam, Parinamam, Deshadanam, Makalkku.

Kunjukuttan was married to late Savithri Antharjanam and has two daughters, Jaseena Madambu and Haseena Madambu.He is also known for his affections towards elephants. He hosted the popular TV show E4Elephant.