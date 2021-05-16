Soumya’s funeral to be held in Idukki today

Cheruthoni, Idukki: The funeral of Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in a mortar shell attack in Israel on May 11, will be held at the Nithya Sahaya Matha Church at Keerithodu in Idukki on Sunday.

Her mortal remains were brought from Tel Aviv in a chartered flight to New Delhi on Saturday and were received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. Israeli Deputy Envoy Rony Yedidia-Clein paid respects. The mortal remains were then brought to the Cochin International airport at Nedumbassery in an Air India flight by 5pm.

VMuraleedharan pays last respects to the mortal remains of Israel rocket victim, Ms. Soumya Santhosh in Delhi. PTI

Along with her relatives, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, P T Thomas MLA and BJP state vice-president A N Radhakrishnan were also present at the airport. Her kin received Soumya's body, which was taken to her house at Keerithode by 10pm. Despite the heavy rain, several people were present at the house.

Soumya had been working as a home nurse at Ashkelon in Israel for 10 years and had last visited her home in 2019. Her husband Santhosh and son Adon are in Idukki. The funeral service will begin at 2pm.