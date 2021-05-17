Minor parties told to share cabinet berths, LDF meeting today

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will share two ministerial berths among four minor allies, with each of them getting 2.5 years in the next Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet.

Ramachandran Kadannappally (Congress-S), Antony Raju (Janadhipathya Kerala Congress), K B Ganesh Kumar (Kerala Congress-B) and Ahammad Devekovil (Indian National League) will share the two cabinet berths. As reported earlier, Loktantrik Janata Dal will not get a ministerial post.

The CPM on Sunday informed the allies of its decision to share two cabinet berths among four single-MLA parties. Kerala Congress (M), which demanded two cabinet seats, have been offered one ministerial position, and the post of the Chief Whip with cabinet rank.

The KC(M) will inform its decision after a party meeting.

A LDF leadership meeting, slated for 11am on Monday, will make the official decision on sharing cabinet berths. On Sunday morning, Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan met the nine LDF constituent parties after bilateral talks with CPI.

The LDF is sharing cabinet berths for the first time. CPM leaders said the precedent was set to accommodate as many possible allies in the cabinet, since 11 parties now constitute the Front.

The first Pinarayi cabinet had 20 ministers, which will be increased to 21. The CPM, however, will lose a cabinet berth. According to the latest understanding, CPM will have 12 full-term ministers, CPI 4, and one each for Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S) and Nationalist Congress Party. Two cabinet berths will be shared by other four allies.

The meetings held on Sunday did not discuss the portfolios of ministers. It is learnt that CPM and CPI have arrived at an understanding to retain their portfolios with minor changes. The meeting scheduled for Monday, too, is not likely to discuss the portfolios. The decision on portfolios is likely to be left to the chief minister.

Roshy Augustine

Roshy Augustine slated to be minister

A meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) chaired by Jose K Mani selected Roshy Augustine as their parliamentary party leader. Though no official announcement has been made, he is most likely to be given the cabinet berth allotted to the party. N Jayaraj is likely to be given the cabinet rank post of chief whip.

The Nationalist Congress Party is likely to give Thomas K Thomas a chance to be the party's minister in the newly formed LDF government. A final decision will be taken after a meeting on Tuesday. The party state president Pithambaran Master is said to be in favour of Thomas even though both A K Saseendran and Thomas hold equal sway among the party officials.

Thomas K Thomas

LJD displeased

The Loktantrik Janata Dal has expressed its displeasure over not getting a ministerial berth to the CPM leaders. It alleged that the LDF is having different standards for KCM and LJD.

The LDF had earlier asked JD(S) and LJD to merge together. However, as they did not heed the advice the LDF government decided to consider them as one and provide only one cabinet post to them.